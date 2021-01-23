Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stewart M. Kasen sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total transaction of $957,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded down $7.42 on Friday, reaching $993.80. The company had a trading volume of 58,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,713. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $710.52 and a 52-week high of $1,347.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,011.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,010.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $3.60. Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current year.

MKL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,077.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Markel from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,125.40.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

