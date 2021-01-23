Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Sells 150 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,017 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.84. The company had a trading volume of 7,208,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,386,475. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.52. The stock has a market cap of $116.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.07.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

