Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,975 shares during the quarter. ViacomCBS makes up approximately 2.1% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $4,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 529.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Loop Capital started coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ViacomCBS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.04.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at $853,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIAC traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,106,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,596,341. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.93.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

