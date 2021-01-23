Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Humana comprises 1.5% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Humana by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Humana by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Humana by 8,989.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Humana by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 11,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Humana by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total transaction of $1,963,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total transaction of $288,903.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUM traded down $9.42 on Friday, reaching $405.18. The stock had a trading volume of 863,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,160. The company has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $408.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.53. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.25 and a 12-month high of $474.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $473.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $456.55.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.