Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Invests $2.23 Million in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 32,688 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 965 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Mirova boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 1,049 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,590,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,440,229. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.63. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at $16,514,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.37.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

