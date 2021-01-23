Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Has $4.13 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,645 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 1.8% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,543,789,000 after acquiring an additional 630,989 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,600,888,000 after buying an additional 2,199,811 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,557,681 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $649,356,000 after buying an additional 50,177 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $553,675,000 after buying an additional 1,424,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $422,162,000 after buying an additional 1,628,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SBUX. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,791.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $10,429,399.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,166,962.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.91. 5,181,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,462,732. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $107.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.47 billion, a PE ratio of 134.95, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.78.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

