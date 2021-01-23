Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,960 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Illumina by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,717 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $182,270,000 after buying an additional 327,887 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in Illumina by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,474,086 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $455,611,000 after buying an additional 322,674 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,581,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Illumina by 155.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 280,523 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $86,704,000 after acquiring an additional 170,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,907,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Illumina from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wolfe Research cut Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.14.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.48, for a total transaction of $1,529,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,933 shares in the company, valued at $69,203,253.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $66,671.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,364 shares of company stock valued at $12,648,560. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $406.25. 797,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,841. The firm has a market cap of $59.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.26, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $365.75 and a 200 day moving average of $343.80. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.78 and a 12 month high of $408.81.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

