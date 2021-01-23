Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,780,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $351,847,000 after purchasing an additional 143,109 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 30.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 201,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,181,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 22,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.68.

GS traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $289.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,565,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,893,720. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $309.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.