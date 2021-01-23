Bechtle AG (BC8.F) (ETR:BC8) PT Set at €170.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) (ETR:BC8) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BC8. Independent Research set a €187.00 ($220.00) target price on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €192.00 ($225.88) price target on shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €164.25 ($193.24).

BC8 opened at €175.60 ($206.59) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion and a PE ratio of 40.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.16. Bechtle AG has a 1 year low of €79.35 ($93.35) and a 1 year high of €190.70 ($224.35). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €176.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is €169.30.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

