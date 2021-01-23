Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Upgraded at TheStreet

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

BSET stock opened at $23.35 on Thursday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $23.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.94 million, a P/E ratio of -10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 77,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 383,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

