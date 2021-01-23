Basid Coin One Day Volume Reaches $2.87 Million (BASID)

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded up 16.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One Basid Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00002900 BTC on popular exchanges. Basid Coin has a market cap of $534.43 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Basid Coin has traded up 25% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00053275 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00125874 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00073418 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.49 or 0.00278776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00071220 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00040164 BTC.

About Basid Coin

Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,752,726 tokens. The official website for Basid Coin is basidcoin.com

