Bartlett & Co. LLC Takes Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the second quarter valued at $325,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the second quarter valued at $8,625,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 4.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 45,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 31.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 73,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 17,320 shares during the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE ING opened at $9.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.32. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $11.86.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.
ING Groep Profile
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.
