Bartlett & Co. LLC Takes Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the second quarter valued at $325,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the second quarter valued at $8,625,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 4.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 45,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 31.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 73,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 17,320 shares during the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $9.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.32. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $11.86.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ING Groep will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

