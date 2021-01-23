Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 900 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000.

NYSEARCA SPIB opened at $36.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.88. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $37.19.

