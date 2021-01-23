Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 833 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 10.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.3% during the third quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 53,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $325,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 267,514 shares in the company, valued at $5,802,378.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $65,790.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,320.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,981 shares of company stock worth $500,391. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

NYSE SLB opened at $24.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.29 and its 200-day moving average is $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $36.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

