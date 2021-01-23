Bartlett & Co. LLC Purchases 136 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 423 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in New Relic were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in New Relic by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in New Relic by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in New Relic by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 360,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,827,000 after purchasing an additional 25,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEWR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of New Relic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of New Relic from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Relic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

NYSE:NEWR opened at $79.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.30. New Relic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $80.19.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $166.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.50 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%. New Relic’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $131,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Henshall purchased 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.74 per share, with a total value of $260,015.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,015. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

