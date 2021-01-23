Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $98,000 Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 107.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,954 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 19.6% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,219 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of eBay by 1.7% in the third quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 12,607 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 70.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 0.9% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 27,495 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 1.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,415 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $266,749.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,191 shares in the company, valued at $58,454.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,564 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,523 in the last three months. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.68.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $56.46 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.22 and a 200-day moving average of $53.12.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

