Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $50,000 Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 67.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 689.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHM opened at $49.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.80. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.04 and a 1 year high of $50.08.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th.

About SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

