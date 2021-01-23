Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $40,000 Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 171.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 570 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,565,448 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $84,346,000 after purchasing an additional 109,126 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 960,698 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $51,762,000 after acquiring an additional 53,079 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,237 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $16,069,000 after acquiring an additional 15,567 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 271,449 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $14,626,000 after acquiring an additional 34,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capco Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 252,309 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $66.61 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $78.47. The stock has a market cap of $134.31 billion, a PE ratio of -180.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.08 and a 200-day moving average of $60.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $12.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

BUD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

