Barclays Reiterates “€3.00” Price Target for Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D)

Barclays set a €3.00 ($3.53) price target on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on O2D. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €3.20 ($3.76) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.10 ($2.47) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €2.88 ($3.39).

Shares of ETR O2D opened at €2.30 ($2.70) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion and a PE ratio of 23.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.65. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG has a 1-year low of €1.72 ($2.03) and a 1-year high of €2.91 ($3.42). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €2.32 and a 200 day moving average price of €2.33.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

