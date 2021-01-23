Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Flughafen Zürich from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Flughafen Zürich currently has an average rating of Buy.

FLGZY stock opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.93. Flughafen Zürich has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

