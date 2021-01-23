Barclays Raises International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) Price Target to GBX 175

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) had its target price raised by Barclays from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 175 ($2.29) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IAG. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) from GBX 287 ($3.75) to GBX 228 ($2.98) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) from GBX 146 ($1.91) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 219.25 ($2.86).

Shares of LON:IAG opened at GBX 151.60 ($1.98) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 159.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 157.42. The stock has a market cap of £7.53 billion and a PE ratio of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,099.24, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. has a one year low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a one year high of GBX 645.20 ($8.43).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

