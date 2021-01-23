Barclays Increases Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target to $49.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Barclays from $44.00 to $49.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.64% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.96.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $38.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.68. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 20,292.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,226,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210,320 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,063,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,843,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $577,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,431 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,082,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,307,000 after acquiring an additional 627,520 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,151,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,113,000 after acquiring an additional 355,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.