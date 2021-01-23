Barclays Boosts Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target to $105.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

LITE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $101.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lumentum from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lumentum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Lumentum has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $99.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.01 and a 200-day moving average of $86.54. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $59.06 and a 12 month high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lumentum will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Vincent Retort sold 4,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $489,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,730 shares in the company, valued at $9,320,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 2,755 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $234,175.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,767 shares of company stock worth $5,348,125. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Lumentum in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 94,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after buying an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 9,001 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

