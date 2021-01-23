Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Trading Up 5.5%

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)’s share price was up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.19 and last traded at $35.96. Approximately 1,669,268 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 942,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.08.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OZK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.90.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. On average, analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.64%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank OZK Company Profile (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.