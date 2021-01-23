Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,227 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 13,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 17,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 10.4% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 29.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 187,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.89.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $76.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $80.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.796 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.50%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

