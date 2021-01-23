Bank of Hawaii (BOH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 25th. Analysts expect Bank of Hawaii to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $165.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.51 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bank of Hawaii to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $84.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.40. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $93.15.

BOH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

In other news, Director Barbara J. Tanabe bought 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.27 per share, for a total transaction of $85,948.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

