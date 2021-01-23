Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,711 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Bank of Commerce worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Bank of Commerce by 263.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 650.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 58.5% during the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 20,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 443.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 20,102 shares in the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BOCH opened at $10.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.41. Bank of Commerce Holdings has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 28th. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

BOCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bank of Commerce from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

