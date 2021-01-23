Bank of America Upgrades Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) to “Buy”

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $49.00. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.97.

Get Ciena alerts:

Shares of CIEN opened at $55.03 on Thursday. Ciena has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $61.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $828.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $43,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $38,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,287 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.