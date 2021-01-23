Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $80.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank First National Corp. operates as a bank. The company offers demand, time, savings, deposits, checking, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, loan products, treasury management services, credit cards, electronic banking services, safe deposit box, insurance agency and ATM processing. Bank First National Corp. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bank First from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Bank First stock opened at $70.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $541.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.20. Bank First has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $71.61.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Bank First had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 13.19%. Research analysts expect that Bank First will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.71%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Holmes sold 20,578 shares of Bank First stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $1,282,626.74. Insiders own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bank First in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank First by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Bank First by 27.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank First by 24.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 337,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,661,000 after acquiring an additional 66,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Bank First by 150.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 25.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

