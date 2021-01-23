Banco Santander (BME:SAN) PT Set at €2.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.50 ($2.94) price objective on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAN. Berenberg Bank set a €1.60 ($1.88) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €3.30 ($3.88) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.85 ($3.35) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €2.61 ($3.07).

Banco Santander has a twelve month low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a twelve month high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

