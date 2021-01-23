BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

Shares of BancFirst stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.53. 122,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,571. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.73. BancFirst has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.01%.

In other news, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $1,138,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $143,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,100 in the last quarter. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BANF. TheStreet upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

