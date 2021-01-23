Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bally’s Corporation owns and manages casinos, horse racetrack and authorized OTB licenses principally in Colorado. The company’s properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Casino Vicksburg, Dover Downs Hotel & Casino, Casino KC, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Mardi Gras Casino and Arapahoe Park racetrack. Bally’s Corporation, formerly known as Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc., is based in Providence, Rhode Island. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $32.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a hold rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bally’s from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Bally’s has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.25.

NYSE BALY opened at $53.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. Bally’s has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $54.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.86 and a beta of 2.73.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $116.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. Research analysts predict that Bally’s will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bally’s news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,481,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $597,650. 40.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

