Ballast Inc. Invests $222,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ballast Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 127 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,901.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,934.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,767.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,628.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,172.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total value of $99,729.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,534.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,845.50.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

