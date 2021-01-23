Ball (NYSE:BLL) Price Target Lowered to $102.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ball (NYSE:BLL) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $107.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BLL. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ball from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $84.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.47.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $90.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Ball has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $102.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.78. The stock has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.54, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ball will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 24,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $2,333,816.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles E. Baker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $3,819,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 191,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,303,332.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 206,724 shares of company stock valued at $19,560,653. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 514,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,906,000 after buying an additional 164,535 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 168,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,659,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,437,000 after buying an additional 16,677 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

