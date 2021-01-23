Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $22.17. 7,015,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,943,834. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.04. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC lowered Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.76.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

