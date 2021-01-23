Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Receives $185.66 Average Target Price from Analysts

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $185.66.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BIDU shares. UBS Group raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Baidu from $150.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $252.75 on Wednesday. Baidu has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $264.94. The stock has a market cap of $87.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Baidu declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Baidu by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Baidu by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

