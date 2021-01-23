Badger DAO (BADGER) Trading 21.9% Higher Over Last Week

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Badger DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $12.36 or 0.00038027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. Badger DAO has a market cap of $28.66 million and $29.82 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00052667 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00125189 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00072244 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.41 or 0.00278094 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00069808 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00040101 BTC.

Badger DAO Token Profile

Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,032 tokens. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com

