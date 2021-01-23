Baader Bank Reiterates €6.80 Price Target for Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) (ETR:CEC1)

Baader Bank set a €6.80 ($8.00) price objective on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) (ETR:CEC1) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.30 ($5.06) price objective on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.71) price target on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.60 ($8.94) price target on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Independent Research set a €5.50 ($6.47) price target on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €4.30 ($5.06) price target on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €4.72 ($5.56).

CEC1 opened at €5.85 ($6.88) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 million and a PE ratio of -15.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.94. Ceconomy AG has a 1 year low of €2.16 ($2.54) and a 1 year high of €6.25 ($7.35). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €5.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is €4.54.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

