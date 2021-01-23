B. Riley Weighs in on Scorpio Bulkers Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SALT)

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Scorpio Bulkers in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the shipping company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.65). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Scorpio Bulkers’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The shipping company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.40). Scorpio Bulkers had a negative net margin of 109.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.93 million.

Several other research firms have also commented on SALT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Scorpio Bulkers stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Scorpio Bulkers has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $48.53.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 13.3% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 61.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,554 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. 27.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 58 vessels that consist of 55 owned and finance leased vessels, including 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 35 Ultramax vessels; five time chartered-in Kamsarmax vessels; and one Ultramax vessel.

