B. Riley Raises Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $72.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Comerica from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Comerica from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Comerica currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.53.

Get Comerica alerts:

Shares of CMA opened at $62.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Comerica has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $66.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.23 and a 200 day moving average of $45.81.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Comerica will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.83%.

In other news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $80,535.00. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Comerica by 1,276.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.