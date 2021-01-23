Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Insider Sells $45,090.00 in Stock

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) insider Gary B. Gordon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $45,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,145.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AYLA opened at $13.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.66. Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 million. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 625.24% and a negative net margin of 850.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AYLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Noble Financial initiated coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

