Axis DeFi (AXIS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $929,838.07

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 32.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Axis DeFi has a total market capitalization of $929,838.07 and approximately $47,578.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Axis DeFi has traded up 66.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Axis DeFi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001341 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00069915 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.01 or 0.00589369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005899 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00044334 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,453.09 or 0.04369216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014824 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00016852 BTC.

About Axis DeFi

Axis DeFi (AXIS) is a token. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 tokens. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com

