Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $42.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Axcelis Technologies traded as high as $40.08 and last traded at $39.80, with a volume of 6330 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.78.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.57.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

In other news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $507,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $82,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,439 shares in the company, valued at $947,761.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,148 shares of company stock worth $1,334,863. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 45.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 971,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,371,000 after purchasing an additional 303,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 61.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 454,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,649,000 after purchasing an additional 173,496 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,271,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,267,000 after purchasing an additional 127,317 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 59,893.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 95,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 95,829 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 133.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 125,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 71,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.42.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.