Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) PT Raised to $44.00 at Morgan Stanley

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) had its price objective increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avis Budget Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.83.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $41.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.49. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $52.98.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The company’s revenue was down 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.43 per share, with a total value of $1,771,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 298,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,930,863. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 18,604 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 82,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,753,000 after buying an additional 1,304,257 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 132,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

