AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics. Its product candidates are targeted against important mechanisms known or believed to be involved in cancer. Tivozanib, the Company’s lead product candidate, is a highly potent and selective oral inhibitor of the vascular endothelial growth factor, or VEGF, receptors 1, 2 and 3. In addition to tivozanib, AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies derived from Human Response Platform (HRP), a novel method of building preclinical models of human cancer, which are intended to more accurately represent cancer biology in patients. AV-299 is the Company’s next product candidate which is an antibody that binds to hepatocyte growth factor, or HGF, thereby blocking its function. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on AVEO. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of AVEO stock opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.57. The firm has a market cap of $241.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.40. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.66% and a negative net margin of 483.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 886.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

