Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 56.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,700 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JKH. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,111,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,111,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 153,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,331,000 after purchasing an additional 55,868 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 234,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,272,000 after purchasing an additional 48,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,048,000 after purchasing an additional 39,454 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JKH traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $397.23. 19,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,986. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $383.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.69. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $183.44 and a 52-week high of $401.15.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

