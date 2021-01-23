Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 60,138 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,138 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Banta Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $17,241,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $351.90. 1,805,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,364,134. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $353.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $342.66 and its 200-day moving average is $319.49.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

