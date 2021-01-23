Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 24,533 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 24,533 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 28.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,983,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $465,355,000 after purchasing an additional 659,549 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 38.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 64.2% in the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.6% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.6% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 200,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $169.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.00. The company has a market cap of $97.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $180.59.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.33.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,553.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

