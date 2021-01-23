Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 16,364 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 16,364 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.0% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter valued at $14,777,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in PayPal by 53.8% during the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in PayPal by 20.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in PayPal by 6.9% during the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL opened at $252.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.72. The company has a market capitalization of $295.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.09, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $254.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on PayPal from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.74.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,820,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,335,775.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,109 shares of company stock worth $17,452,089 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

