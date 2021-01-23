Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,490 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 45,821 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $42.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.05. The company has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of -37.78, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $63.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.28.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

